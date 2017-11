LACKAWANNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a single car crash in Mercer County Friday night to find a flipped car and no driver.

The crash happened on Mercer West Middlesex Road in Lackawanna Township around 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof, but no one around.

The West Middlesex fire chief says whoever was driving left the scene — and the car — behind.

State troopers and Shenango Township Police were also on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.