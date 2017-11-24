Pa. horse-drawn buggy driver, 85, killed in traffic collision

Police say the horse and buggy pulled directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck

By Published:
Ambulance

STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) – The 85-year old driver of a horse-drawn buggy has died after colliding with a pickup truck on a Pennsylvania roadway.

State police said Elam King died in the Friday morning crash in Lancaster County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Police say the horse and buggy pulled onto Strasburg Pike from a driveway, directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck.

Police say the driver of the truck couldn’t stop and hit the buggy on the driver’s side, killing King.

LNP newspaper says the horse ran from the scene and was found by police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s