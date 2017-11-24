Patrol: Hit-and-run crash in Ohio kills 18-year-old pedestrian

Patrol says a vehicle struck and killed an 18-year-old man as he was walking near his father's home

Published:
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says a vehicle struck and killed an 18-year-old man as he was walking near his father’s home in southwest Ohio and the suspected driver in the hit-and-run crash says he thought he hit a deer.

The patrol says Skyler P. Ludington, of Botkins, was struck on a road in Warren County shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol Sgt. James Sparkman says the driver suspected of hitting Ludington called 911 to report apparently hitting a deer, but hung up. He was located a short time later at his home in Washington Township.

Investigators with the patrol’s Lebanon post are trying to determine what caused the crash and whether alcohol might have played a role.

