Poland farm a hot spot for Christmas tree shoppers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Three-year-old Sammy Ausman knows why it’s so important to have a good Christmas tree.

“Santa brings us presents,” he said.

Sammy was at Pioneer Trails Tree Farm Friday with his parents. The day included a horse-drawn wagon ride.

“It’s fun to get outside, get some fresh air after eating all day yesterday,” Matt Ausmann of Canfield said.

Finding the perfect tree can take time.

“We all have different ideas of what the perfect tree is,” Geri Pendel of Sharpsville said. “She always wants one that is too big for the house. He wants one that’s out of sorts. But what we are looking for is that perfect tree and we have always been really lucky here.”

For many people, it’s part of the season they’d never skip.

“We used to get a fake tree,” Jordan Pendel said. “And then we started coming here and getting real ones. I just love coming out with them to get a real one instead of just putting up a fake one.”

Tree Farm Owner Mary Jan Perdulla says it’s a fantastic way to cap off a solid year of work.

“We supply saws and sleds and everyone is just in a happy mood,” she said. “That’s what’s great about our business. Everybody comes out and they are in a happy mood and they are here to have a good time.”

Pioneer Trails Tree Farm is located at 4222 Center Road. Contact Pioneer Trails at 330-757-0884.