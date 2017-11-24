Police: Custody dispute in Mercer County leads to attack on Thanksgiving

Cheryle Lynn Henlen is charged with aggravated assault, harassment and criminal mischief

Cheryle Henlen, charged with aggravated assault in Delaware Township.

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman is facing aggravated assault charges, accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania State Police said the attack stemmed from a custody dispute over holiday plans.

Police said three people were involved in the argument, which led to a physical fight in Delaware Township. During that fight, Cheryle Henlen used the wooden baseball bat to hit a vehicle in the driveway, according to a police report.

Police said Henlen then hit a man in the face with the bat.

She was arrested at the location in the 300 block of St. Johns Road on Thursday afternoon. She’s scheduled to be released Friday from the Mercer County Jail on bond.

Henlen is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

