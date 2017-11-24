Police: Youngstown woman tries to bite man’s groin, arrested

The man told police Marilynn Tubbs tried to bite his groin and he had to "nearly pry her jaw off of his pants"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested Thursday night accused of trying to bite a man in the groin.

Marilynn Tubbs, 34, is being charged with domestic violence.

Police were called to the Woodcrest Ave. home around 10:30 p.m.

According to the police report, the man said Tubbs attacked him inside the home. As he was trying to restrain her, he says she attempted to bite his groin and he had to “nearly pry her jaw off of his pants.”

When he tried to leave, the man says she jumped into his car, continued punching him and threatened him with a screwdriver, according to the report.

