Ronald K. Stauffer Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ronald K. Stauffer, 52, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, November 24, 2017, in the emergency room at Mercy Health Austintown Medical Center, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Ronald was born June 24, 1965, in Newport, Rhode Island, a son of Ralph K., Jr. and Shirley A. Rainey Stauffer and came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a 1983 graduate of The Rayen School and subsequently earned a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Youngstown State University and he later earned an Associate’s degree in applied science from YSU.

Ron worked for ABL Wholesale in the warehouse and he worked for the Austintown Giant Eagle in the meat department.

Mr. Stauffer was a member of Lockwood United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed golf, baseball and football and he was an enthusiastic fan of the Buffalo Bills.

He leaves his mother, Shirley Stauffer of Youngstown; three daughters, Kristen Stauffer of Boothsville, West Virginia, Jennifer Stauffer of Youngstown and Sarah Piper of North Lima; his son, Ronald Stauffer, Jr. of Youngstown; three sisters, Kathleen Miller of Youngstown, Patricia Hellam of McDonough, Georgia and Lucinda Pasku of Hubbard and three grandchildren.

Ron will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Ralph, passed away in 2008. A brother, Brian Stauffer, passed away in 2011.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place 2:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Ron’s family.