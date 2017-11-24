Shoppers arrive early at Southern Park Mall to take advantage of sales

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As soon as the turkey left the table, the shoppers hit the stores.

At least that was the case at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, where the doors opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Stores later closed, and shoppers came back when they reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

Lori Reda, the Southern Park Mall’s marketing director, said for some, shopping is as much of a part of the holiday as pumpkin pie.

“It’s become a tradition for some people,” she said. “You know, you have your dinner early, and you come out, and you start getting those deals on Thanksgiving night and then some people who want to come out Black Friday. So, you see a lot of families, people in their pajamas out, so it becomes a fun day.”

