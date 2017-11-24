Shoppers arrive early at Southern Park Mall to take advantage of sales

For some, shopping is as much of a part of the holiday as pumpkin pie

By Published: Updated:
Shoppers arrive early at Southern Park Mall to take advantage of sales

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As soon as the turkey left the table, the shoppers hit the stores.

At least that was the case at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, where the doors opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Stores later closed, and shoppers came back when they reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

Lori Reda, the Southern Park Mall’s marketing director, said for some, shopping is as much of a part of the holiday as pumpkin pie.

“It’s become a tradition for some people,” she said. “You know, you have your dinner early, and you come out, and you start getting those deals on Thanksgiving night and then some people who want to come out Black Friday. So, you see a lot of families, people in their pajamas out, so it becomes a fun day.”

Reda said shoppers have more to look forward to next weekend, including breakfast with Santa and a Sounds of the Season concert featuring Country Artist Vanessa Campagna.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s