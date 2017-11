STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range trails Eastwood, 14-0, in the second quarter of a Division V state semifinal.

Eastwood scored midway through the first quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Jaden Rayford.

The Eagles then took a 14-0 lead later in the first when — after a South Range fumble — Ceyleon Damron scored on a 1-yard run.

Read more: Week thirteen high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22