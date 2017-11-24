Storm Team 27: Cooler start to Black Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

If you’re heading out to do some shopping today you’ll need a jacket. We are starting off in the upper 20s in some spot but warming back up into the 50s by this afternoon.

This weekend I’m tracking the chance for rain on Saturday that will turn over to snow on Saturday night. No accumulation is expected.

FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 50

Friday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 36

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 32

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 44

Advertisement

.S