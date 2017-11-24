Study: Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day does the body good

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hardcore coffee lovers don’t have to give up their caffeine habit to be healthy, according to a new study published Wednesday.

Researchers found health benefits in drinking three or four cups a day.

This particular survey, which was published in the British Medical Journal, examined more than 200 previous studies on coffee drinkers.

The research showed that those who consumed java regularly had lower risks of premature death, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, dementia, some cancers, type two diabetes and liver disease.

However, doctors warn that these findings aren’t enough to advise those who aren’t drinking coffee already to pick up the habit.