Trumbull County experiencing widespread power outages again

As of Friday afternoon, about 2,300 customers were without power

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Power is out again for thousands of First Energy customers in Trumbull County.

As of Friday afternoon, about 2,300 customers were without power.

The outages are widespread but most appear to be in Johnston and Kinsman townships.

It is the second time this week that the power went out in Trumbull County. A few thousand customers also had power knocked out on Wednesday afternoon.

WKBN reached out to First Energy to find out the cause of Friday’s outage but haven’t yet heard back.

According to First Energy’s online power outage map, power is expected to be restored by 3 or 4 p.m. Friday.

