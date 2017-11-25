48 Hours to feature Newton Falls murder suspect, case

Related Coverage Brazil court votes to send Newton Falls murder suspect to US for trial



(WKBN) – Saturday night, 48 Hours is shining the national spotlight on the murder of Major Karl Hoerig of Trumbull County and the decade long battle to bring his wife and accused killer to justice.

“It’s just something that sticks with you,” said Ronald Lane, a retired Newton Falls police officer.

Lane was the first responding police officer called to check on Major Karl Hoerig at his Newton Falls home back in March of 2007 — only to find him shot to death inside.

“Karl was a good guy and he didn’t deserve what he got,” Lane said.

Lane retired from the police department six years ago, but still works for the court in Newton Falls. And one thing’s for sure — he hasn’t forgot about this case or the woman accused of the crime: Karl’s wife Claudia.

“The fact that she has not been able to come back to the U.S. and get what’s coming to her…” Lane said.

Claudia’s been in her native country Brazil for the past decade, but was only arrested in 2016.

Just within the past month, the Supreme Court there voted to strip her of her Brazilian citizenship, making her eligible for extradition back to Trumbull County. It’s something officials locally have been fighting for since she left in 2007.

“It’s our responsibility as leaders to make sure that there’s at least justice,” Rep. Tim Ryan said.

“I’m really hopeful that this is going to be the final resolution,” Rep. John Boccieri said. “And that we can watch this process evolve and have her come and stand in front of court and ask her why.”

48 Hours tracked down Claudia in Brazil and found out how she’s been living her life. The special is called “A Brother’s Mission” airing at 10 p.m.

Erin Moriarty of 48 Hours went to Brazil.

“She is in custody, but she continues to run a business that she started when she was first went to Brazil,” Moriarty said. “An accounting business. She’s re-married.”

Now, the decision is whether or not Claudia’s return to the U.S. to stand trial is in the hands of Brazil’s president.

“We’re right on the cuff of seeing justice done and we’re not going to forget,” said Dennis Watkins, Trumbull Co. prosecutor.

“I think there is a better chance then there’s ever been that Brazil will — for the first time — extradite a Brazilian born citizen,” Moriarty said.