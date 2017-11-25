6 juveniles shot on street in Cleveland, 1 fatally; public’s help sought

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the store when a group of three to four males opened fire

By Published:
Shooting Investigation Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles near a Cleveland liquor store had stepped outside of the store with his father after the shooting started and was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were also wounded in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities identified the boy as Abdel Latif Bashiti. His father owned the liquor store.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the store when a group of three to four males opened fire. Police Chief Calvin Williams says it’s believed the shooters also are juveniles.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s