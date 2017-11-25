Arthur D. “Herky” Polding Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Arthur D. “Herky” Polding, 59, of Neshannock Township passed away Saturday morning, November 25, 2017, in his residence.

Herky, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born February 12, 1958, in Youngstown, to the late David E. and Anna R. Snyder Polding.

He was a 1977 graduate of Neshannock High School and later attended Youngstown State University.

Herky was first employed by Zambelli Fireworks and later at Lockley Machine Company, both in New Castle. He was most recently employed as a machinist at Parker Hannafin, Youngstown, Ohio.

Herky was a member of Calvary Independent Church.

He was an avid Penn State and L.A. Rams football fan and loved coaching both football and Softball.

Herky was also a member of the Penn State Alumni Association of Lawrence County.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley L. Polding of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Herky was preceded in death by a sister, Melda Margaret Polding.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Calvary Independent Church, with Rev. Charles Gavory, officiating.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Independent Church, 424 E. Moody Avenue, New Castle, Pa 16105.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

