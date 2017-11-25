Canfield crime activity: Man said he was stopped for ‘driving while black,’ report says

Wednesday, Nov. 8

2:04 p.m. – 3700 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 17-year-old student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition. The Lowellville boy was charged after another student reported that he grabbed her breast and buttocks while she was working in the lab. Police said the suspect said he accidentally hit the girl’s buttocks, and when she didn’t feel it, he did it again. Another student told police that he witnessed the sexual assault and said the girl felt uncomfortable with it.

Friday, Nov. 10

1:50 p.m. – 3700 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 17-year-old student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the Boardman boy was found with marijuana and a makeshift pipe in his backpack after reports that he was smoking marijuana in the restroom.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Shields Road, Lenae Allen, 39, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with falsification, no driver’s license and speeding.

Friday, Nov. 17

7:35 p.m – N. Broad Street, Javawnna Austin, 24, of Girard, arrested on warrants and charged with possession of drugs, driving under suspension and speeding. Police said marijuana was found in the car after a traffic stop. During the investigation, 38-year-old Jmaine Carter, of Youngstown, was also arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, Nov. 18

1:22 a.m. – W. Main Street and Edwards Avenue, Nathaniel Byrd, 49, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse, falsification, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and muffler required. An officer reported pulling Byrd over for a loud/defective exhaust. Byrd told police that he was being pulled over for “driving while black,” according to a police report. Police said Byrd initially lied about his identity, and multiple plastic baggies and crack cocaine were found in the vehicle. Byrd admitted to using his brother’s identity due to his suspended driver’s license but said the drugs didn’t belong to him, according to the report.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Shields Road, Taurean McCullough, 20, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension and muffler required.

Monday, Nov. 20

Fairground Boulevard, Kyle Reese, 28, arrested and charged with OVI (refusal) and cited for speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: