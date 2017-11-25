Dallas F. Holbrook Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dallas F. Holbrook, 69, of Warren, Ohio died on November 25, 2017 at home after a battle with liver cancer.

He was born October 11, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, a son of the late Atlie and Mildred (Thompson) Holbrook.

On May 22, 1971 he married Penny A. Blessel and they spent the last 46 years together.

Dallas worked as an aluminum extruder at Alcoa for ten years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Penny A. Holbrook of Warren, Ohio; son, Jack (Dianna) Oaks of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Angela (Mark) Reynolds of Niles, Ohio and Danielle (fiancé Rob) Holbrook of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren with one that lived with him, Tessa Holbrook; three brothers and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a brother, Eddie and a sister, Susie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation services are being arranged by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.