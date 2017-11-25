Dorothy Marie Bombeck Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Dorothy Marie Bombeck, 95, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2017 with family at her side.

Dorothy was born on Erie St. in Masury, Ohio on August 25, 1922. Coming into the world two months prematurely, her first bed was a shoe box, warmed by the heat of a nearby stove. Raised in the house her father, Kenneth L. Reinhart and mother, Helen (Mild) Reinhart, built on Route 7, she attended Brookfield Schools and graduated in 1940. She attended Sharon Business College and worked in the office of National Malleable & Steel Castings Corporation in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She married her high school sweetheart, Walter Bombeck, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, on October 16, 1944 and embarked on a career as a U.S. Air Force pilot’s wife, taking up residence in numerous states throughout Walter’s 24 year career. She and Walter raised three sons on their life’s journey.

Dorothy returned to her Brookfield family home in 1965 while Walter flew corporate aircraft at the Youngstown Airport and she began a 20 year career as executive assistant at Mercer County ARC in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy volunteered at Warren General Hospital, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Trumbull County Elections official.

She attended Brookfield United Methodist Church.

Dorothy is survived by sons, Major (Ret.) Jeffrey Bombeck, of Plattsburgh, New York, Gregory Bombeck of Eagle River, Alaska and Scott C. Bombeck, ESQ of Brookfield, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Walter Bombeck, Jr.; sister, Marjorie Bartholomew; brothers, Kenneth L. Reinhart, Jr., William Reinhart and Glen Reinhart; granddaughter, Lori (Vasile) Bombeck and grandson, Josh Bombeck.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Bombeck will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).