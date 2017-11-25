Hermitage historical home features 34 Christmas trees

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Historical Society puts up 34 Christmas trees every year.

And it’s not even just trees, there’s garlands, place settings, nativity scenes and more.

The society’s treasurer says the Christmas tours are a great way to raise money. Plus there’s something for the kids too.

“They have to look for a running reindeer on each tree,” said Rod McAdams of the Hermitage Historical Society. “So each of the 34 trees have a running reindeer and it kind of slows the kids down and gives them something to look for besides going on to the next tree.”

You can check out the decorated house Sunday or during the next two weekends.

