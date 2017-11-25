Lt. Col. Andrew R. Holko (Ret.) Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Lt. Col. Andrew R. Holko, 81, USAF (Ret.), of Bristolville, passed away peacefully at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

He was born March 30, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Dorothy L. (Switzer) Holko and had lived in the area most of his life.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School and Kent State University, where he majored in geography.

Lt. Col Holko retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1987, after 28 years of service. He was a career pilot who flew mid-air refueling missions during the Vietnam War as well as locations all over the world.

A member of Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

He raised Christmas and landscape trees on his farm in Bristolville.

He enjoyed fabricating things in his shop, reading and being outdoors.

He is sadly missed by his wife, Donna J. (Hluchan) Holko, whom he married July 23, 1960; three children, Sheryl Holko (Susan Nemeth) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Andrew R. Holko III (fiancée Christine Cullen) of Beaver, Pennsylvania and Kurt (Jeanette) Holko of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Andrew R. Holko IV, Sam Nemeth, Brady Holko and Beck Holko.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Dorothy Byard.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Bristolville Church of the Brethren, with Rev. Fred Keener officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Sager Cemetery.

Friends and family may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lt. Col Holko’s name to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, 3416 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to the Greater East Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, 3695-B Boardman-Canfield Rd, Suite 301, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.