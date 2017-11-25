Marjorie E. (Shepard) Fair Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marjorie E. Fair, 80, of Sharpsville, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away on November 25, 2017 at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania surrounded by her family.

Marjorie was born on September 7, 1937 to Floyd and Elizabeth (Buckalew) Shepard in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School class of 1955.

Marjorie owned and operated Marge’s Ceramics. She also worked the West Middlesex Dairy Queen.

On February 5, 1957 she married her husband, the late, Kenneth L. Fair, who passed away September 2, 2005.

She was of Methodist faith.

Marjorie was a member of the Farrell Moose Lodge and the Wheatland American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She liked reading, bingo, playing cards and camped at Goddard State Park for over 30 years with her family.

Marjorie is survived by her loving daughter, Carol (Ron) Haywood of Sharpsville; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Schneider and Ronald (Amber) Haywood; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxson, Ariana, Isabella, Jonathan, Julia, Ronald and Samuel; sisters, Barbara J. Zook of Transfer and Lynn E. (Richard) Rice of Boardman, Ohio and brother, William (Barbara) Shepard of West Middlesex.

She was preceded in death by father, Floyd H. Shepard; mother, Elizabeth J. Shepard; husband, Kenneth L. Fair; nephew her and her husband raised, Darren Smith; sisters, Shirley Banick and Karen Smith.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd. in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Haywood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.