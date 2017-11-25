Pa. woman charged in crash that killed road crew worker

FRANCONIA, Pa. (AP) – A driver accused of hitting two members of a road crew, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

Authorities say 20-year-old Luciana Stock, of Souderton, also faces a charge of aggravated assault by vehicle. She was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned last week, and it wasn’t known Saturday if she’s retained an attorney.

The charges stem from a Sept. 5 accident in Franconia. Authorities have said Stock was reaching below her radio for her cigarettes when she struck 53-year-old David Smith and 46-year-old Jeffrey Moyer, who were part of a crew that had been painting roadway markings.

Both men were taken to hospitals. Smith died a short time later, while Moyer is recovering from what authorities say were “critical injuries.”

