Philip Alan Gregory Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Philip Alan Gregory, 44 of Cortland, died Saturday, November 25, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1973 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Tim and Lynn Gregory of Howland.

Philip grew up in Howland and was a 1991 graduate of Howland High School. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Columbus College of Art and Design, majoring in illustration.

He was working for the past 12 years at Craftmaid Corp.

Philip was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles.

He was a Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan, an avid reader and he enjoyed writing.

Phillip was a gifted artist and strove to work for Disney. As his dreams shifted, he combined his talents, writing and illustrating the “Darklanders” comic book.

An organ donor, Philip has become one of the superhero’s he always loved, aiding and saving the lives of many.

Philip was called home and his home is with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy L. Weaver Gregory, whom he married April 16, 2011; his parents, Tim and Lynn Gregory of Howland; three children, Aaron, Cody and Lizzy; two brothers, Tim Gregory II of Bazetta and Adam (Asha) Gregory of Warren; his grandmother, Mary E. Gilpin of Mesa, Arizona and three nephews, Tim III, Troy and Carter Gregory.

The funeral service will be held ‪at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Rd NE Cortland, Ohio.

The family will receive friends ‪from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to the service Wednesday. Pastor William Aiken will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date at Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. ‬‬

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trumbull County Suicide Prevention Coalition, c/o Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4076 Youngstown Rd. SE, No. 201, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.