Relocating animal sanctuary opens its new castle doors

Alchemy Acres is doing three open houses in the next couple weeks for its new location in Rogers

By Published: Updated:
WKBN told you in September that the non-profit animal charity had moved from Salem to Rogers in search of more space. They're doing three open houses in the next couple of weeks so people can check out their new digs and donate to the cause.

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary opened its castle to the public.

WKBN told you in September that the non-profit animal charity had moved from Salem to Rogers in search of more space. It’s doing three open houses in the next couple of weeks so people can check out their new digs and donate to the cause.

Saturday, dozens toured Whispering Pines Castle.

While the setup sounds odd for Alchemy Acres, it makes perfect sense. Whispering Pines gives them exactly what they needed — lots of space and an economic engine.

“Finding new ways to fund the animals has been quite the feat,” said Katie Sacco of Alchemy Acres. “So we’ve always been looking for a larger piece of property and then this opportunity came up with the castle.”

You won’t see any animals scampering across the stone floors. The castle is for human use only.

“Wedding receptions, bridal showers, family reunions, class reunions,” Sacco said.

It’s the land around the castle –100-plus acres — that the animals will use.

Alchemy can’t afford it yet. That’s why the income from renting the castle is essential

“The goal is once we obtain the rest of the property, we’re going to be building new buildings,” volunteer Steven Boyd said. “More up to date buildings for the animals so they have good heat, water, shelter, and everything else that they need.”

The Sacco’s still have a lot of work ahead of them to transform the place into the sanctuary of their dreams.

But Saturday gave them confidence that they’re headed in the right direction.

“Watching everybody and all their reactions, it makes it so worth it,” Sacco said. “Because we’ve spent hours here getting things ready.”

For more information on the project, check out alchemyacres.org. Also, learn more about Alchemy Acres by visiting its Facebook page. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s