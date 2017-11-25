Shop Small Business Saturday with great deals from local stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are many great ways to support local businesses, like shopping or going out to lunch. So, a day is set aside each year that helps boost local economies.

Small Business Saturday began seven years ago as a way to attract people who otherwise shop at chain stores for the holidays.

If you go out and spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 will stay in the local economy. But, if you spend that same amount at a large business, only $43 will stay in the local economy.

This is why stores are encouraging people to shop locally.

The Huntington Plaza on Route 224 in Boardman has a lot of small businesses, like Branch Street Coffee Roasters, the Orange Avocado, the Grey Boutique and Pure Barre. The plaza is located at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Rd.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters is offering 20 percent off all drinks and bagged bean coffee, and 50 percent off all tumblers. They close at 5:30 p.m. today.

The Orange Avocado is giving away free items and coupons and offering a 20 percent discount on gift cards. They close at 4 p.m.

The Grey Boutique is offering 10 percent off the entire store, 15 percent off winter accessories, 20 percent off clearance items and complimentary massages, chocolates and eye makeup touchups. They close at 7 p.m.

Pure Barre is offering up to 60 percent off retail items, 20 percent off full-priced packages and as always, new clients can take their first week of classes for free. They close at 1:30 p.m.

Another local shop is Ivory and Birch, located at 7631 Market St. They have a wide variety of items on sale and 25 percent off all clothing. They close at 5 p.m. The shop is trying to sell 1,000 blankets to support local charities. From each blanket sold, $10 will be donated to the United Way of the Mahoning Valley and The Walnut Grove.

EJ Hannah is located at 1449 Boardman-Canfield Rd. and closes today at 5 p.m. The store’s owner says the holiday really helps out small businesses.

“It gets more traffic in our stores and we are able to offer them something that big box retailers cannot. We specialize in catering to our customer and really getting to know them,” said Lindsey Marsico.

The store will have special sales going on all day.

The Youngstown Flea has a list of local businesses that are open today for Small Business Saturday on their website.

In honor of the holiday, they are challenging every local shop owner to rally together for a chance to win $1,000.

To enter, small business owners have to promote their business on social media by using the #shopsmallyo hashtag. Customers are encouraged to post too.

Each picture or video posted with the hashtag will be counted as one entry, and the small business with the most posts will win.