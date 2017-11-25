Storm Team 27: Chance for rain then snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This weekend I’m tracking the chance for rain on Saturday that will turn over to snow on Saturday night. No accumulation is expected but it will bring cooler temperatures for Sunday.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 47

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (30%)

Low: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 50 Low: 42

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 38

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 34

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30

