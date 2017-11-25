Storm Team 27: Skies clearing for Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This weekend I’m tracking the chance for rain on Saturday that will turn over to snow on Saturday night. No accumulation is expected but it will bring cooler temperatures for Sunday. A lot more sunshine in the forecast ahead and warmer temperatures for the work week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (20%)

Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

High: 47 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 32

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 33

