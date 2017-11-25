Valley shops enjoy boost from Small Business Saturday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.

American Express — the sponsor of the nationwide event — says last year saw 13 percent more shoppers compared to the year before. And shops all over the Valley were involved.

“Last year, this was the biggest day of the entire year from a foot-traffic standpoint,” said Devon Cretella of Extending Grace.

Extending Grace in downtown Hubbard gets more people at the cash register and in the store on Small Business Saturday than any other day.

The ladies who own the antique store know this day is an opportunity to capture returning customers.

“It gets our name out there for the whole small business promotion,” Cretella said. “But it also gives people an opportunity or reason to come in and see what we have.”

It wasn’t just stores in downtown Hubbard celebrating Small Business Saturday. Parking spaces were hard to come by in downtown Columbiana as well.

The nationwide event also encouraged people to eat or drink local — like at Birdfish Brewery, which hosted a crowded bar Saturday afternoon.

“We’re on par for the best weekend of the year so far,” Joshua Dunn of Birdfish said.

More than 40 businesses in downtown Sharon participated this year. The business district has been doing this for seven years, and each year, more owners get involved.

“Guess where your money stays — right here,” said Laura Ackley of Greater Sharon Associates. “It doesn’t go to some corporate headquarters half of a country away.”