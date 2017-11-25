Wilson’s 4 TDs lead Sharon past Forest Hills in 3A quarterfinal

Jordan Wilson scored on runs of 3, 12, 19 and 5 yards

Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

CLYMER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon downed Forest Hills, 45-25, Saturday afternoon in a PIAA 3A quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers are headed to the Western Finals for the first time since 2000.

Sharon led 21-18 at halftime after a back and forth two quarters.

Ziyon Strickland’s 60-yard TD catch from Lane Voytik gave Sharon a 7-6 lead. Jordan Wilson’s 3-yard TD run put the Tigers ahead 14-12, while another Wilson touchdown run — this time from 12 yards out — gave them a three-point halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Voytik found Warren Nixon for a 25-yard TD pass. Noah Nichols later nailed a 30-yard field goal.

Wilson’s 19-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter put Sharon ahead 38-18, while he followed with a 5-yard TD run.

