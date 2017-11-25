Youngstown Police: Man shot during robbery on north side

It occurred on the corner of Wirt Blvd. and Belmont Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot on Youngstown’s north side Saturday night during a robbery, police say.

It occurred on the corner of Wirt Blvd. and Belmont Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Police say it appears the man was trying to commit a robbery and the robbery victim shot him.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital with serious injuries. There is no word yet on his condition.

The incident is under investigation.

