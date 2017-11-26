Charles E. Malin Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Charles E. Malin, age 94, of Hubbard who passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Charles was born September 18, 1923 in Hubbard a son of Francis E. and Lydia Young Malin and was a descendent of the Tylee Family whom were the settlers of Hubbard.

He was a 1941 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown Business College.

He worked at Carbon Limestone as a personal and safety director until their closing in 1951 and then was a self-employed insurance investigator for various insurance companies until 1978 and later worked as a clerk for the Trumbull County Board of Elections for 16 years retiring in 1992.

Charles was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard where he was an usher for many years.

He was a charter member of Hubbard Rotary Club, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, The Blue Lodge and St. Paul Lodge in Gardner, Massachusetts.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II Pacific Theater as a Staff Sergeant in the Aleutians Islands and was a member of American Legion Post 51 since 1946 where he had been a past commander.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Sally Katilus Dripps whom he married September 8, 1984; his stepchildren, James Dripps, Kathy (Matt) Lockso, Bonnie (Pete) Dohallow, all of Hubbard, Robert Dripps, Jr. of Poland, Cindy (Jerry) Taafe of Andover, Christine (Jerry) Centifanti of Poland and 14 stepgrandchildren and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Thomas Dripps and stepgrandson, Michael Dripps.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Charles will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

Special thanks to Karen Snyder for all her kind and loving care.

