Injuries hamper efforts to ID person found burned atop train

It's not yet known how the victim got on top of the train or how long the body had been there

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say the person who apparently was electrocuted on top of a commuter train car suffered injuries that are making identification difficult.

Philadelphia police believe the person found Friday morning was a male, between 16 and 20 years old. They say the person suffered severe burns on their face and body, and their clothes and belongings were also badly burned.

The person was found when the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train pulled into Jefferson Station, in the city’s downtown area.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it would not open an investigation into the death.

