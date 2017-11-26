James Koran Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – James Koran, age 78, died at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem.
