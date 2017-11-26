Pair found near busy Pa. highway die in apparent murder-suicide

Police responded to reports of a woman running next to Interstate 95 when they found the bodies

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say the deaths of a man and a woman found fatally shot next to a busy Pennsylvania highway appear to be a murder-suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police were responding to reports of a woman running next to Interstate 95 on Saturday night in Bensalem when they found the bodies of 32-year-old Maria Choo Lin Choo and 60-year-old David Choo Lin Choo, both of Philadelphia.

A trooper saw an SUV registered to the woman parked on the shoulder of I-95 north with its hazard lights activated. The trooper then heard two shots and soon found the bodies.

Authorities say the man was holding a semi-automatic handgun in his right hand.

An autopsy found the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The man died from a self-inflicted wound.

Authorities have not said if the pair were related.

