Stage set for District 10 teams in Western Finals

By Published:
Sharon's Ziyon Strickland celebrates after a touchdown Saturday in the Tigers win over Slippery Rock.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-On Sunday, the PIAA released dates, times, and locations for high school football state semifinals across the state including for three Valley teams left standing in search of a state crown.

In Class A, Farrell is in the Western Final for a third-straight year and will look for their second state final berth in three years. The Steelers will travel to Seneca Valley High School Friday night for a clash with Jeannette at 7 PM. The Jayhawks topped Imani Christian Saturday in the WPIAL Championship. That is the former high school of Ohio State standout and former Cleveland Brown Terrelle Pryor.

In Class 2A, Wilmington returns to the Western Final after their loss last season. The Greyhounds will meet with Washington, who topped Steel Valley Saturday evening. The Greyhounds fell to SV last year in the state semifinals. Wilmington and the Prexies will meet Friday night at Slippery Rock University for a 7 PM kickoff. Both teams are 13-0 on the season.

In Class 3A, Sharon will take their 6-game winning streak to North Hills High School to meet Quaker Valley in the Western Final. Sharon hasn’t lost since Week 7 against South Range. The Quakers will be well rested as they had a BYE week after their WPIAL Championship win nearly two weeks ago.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s