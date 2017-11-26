Storm Team 27: A warmer start to the work week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A warming trend begins for your Monday, getting up to near 50 by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, we have the chance to see 60. Rain returns for the end of your work week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight.

Low: 31

Monday: Mostly sunny by afternoon.

High: 48

Tuesday: Sunny.

High: 58 Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered overnight rain showers. (60% PM)

High: 49 Low: 30

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 33

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 31

