Storm Team 27: Cool Sunday but warmer weather ahead

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunset, sunrise

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A cooler start to our Sunday but we are going to see the clouds move out allowing the sun to warm us into the 40s.

That warming trend will continue for the start of our work week with highs in the upper 50s by Tuesday.

FORECAST

Sunday: Decreasing clouds.
High: 42

Sunday night: Mainly clear.
Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 58    Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47    Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered overnight rain showers. (40% PM)
High: 52    Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 44    Low: 32

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 42    Low: 33

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 46    Low: 31

