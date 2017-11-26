Summers nabs Division VII first-team honors

COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN)-The Division VI and VII football All-Ohio teams were announced Sunday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

On Monday, the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams will be announced, followed by the Division II and III teams on Tuesday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.

DIVISION VII OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the Year: Luke Taviano, Lima Perry

First Team Offense

Offensive players of the Year: Daniel Bangura, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep & Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River

Quarterbacks: Skyler Durbin, Danville, 6-5, 200, Sr.; Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jared Breece, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Elliott Gilardi, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Backs: Daniel Bangura, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Spencer Horst, Dalton 5-9, 165, Sr.; Braden Bellville, Waterford, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Austin Jones, Tiffin Calvert, 6-2, 185, Jr.

Receivers: Dylan Drummond, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Hudson Moore, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Charlie Bertemes, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Brice Berger, Danville, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Lineman: Timmy Murton, Windham 6-2, 265, Sr.; Tre Turnbo, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-5, 300, Jr.; Blane Scott, Portsmouth Sciotoville East, 6-4, 310, Sr.; Max Shafer, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, 231, Sr.; Zak Reed, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Nathan Basinger, Dalton, 6-3, 270 Sr.

Punter: Ben Slough, Arlington, 5-9, 168, Sr.

First Team Defense

POY: Luke Nickoli, Norwalk St. Paul

Lineman: Luke Nickoli, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Marshall Stull, Danville, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Isaiah Mullens, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-6, 260, Sr.; Teddy Smith, Waterford, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Derek Kunkler, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Jonathan Teter, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, 241, Sr.; Cole Geiser, Dalton, 6-0, 230 Sr.; Michael Bunker, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-5, 230, Sr.

Linebackers: Alex Lampert, Newbury 5-9, 160, Sr.; Nathan Gladdish, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Noah Good, Norwalk St.Paul, 5-9, 175 Jr.; Brice Markel, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Cam Summers, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Backs: Cody Barhorst, Fort Loramie, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Brett Baker, Grove City Christian, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Logan Loy, Lancaster Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Wade Sheets, Convoy Crestview, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Parker Brown, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 174, Sr.

Kicker: Joey Catalano, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 155, Sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Johnny Chambers, Newbury, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Drew Kline, Convoy Crestview, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Ryan LaFollette, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Jared Huelsman, Minster 6-0, 195, Sr.

Backs: Lucas D’Orazio, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Owen Smith, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Martis Edwards, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Phillip Maiorca, Windham, 5-6, 140, Jr.

Receivers: Corbin Hazen, Danville, 6-1, 197, Jr.; Carter Nofziger, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Travis Siebenter, Edon, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Devon Triplett, Crestline, 6-4, 210, Jr.

Linemen: Luc Baker, Hannibal River, 6-0, 305, Sr.; Eli Branham, Edgerton, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Jimmy Sweat, Lucas, 6-5, 265, Sr.; Jordan Shultz, East Canton, 6-3, 255, Sr.; Keegan Christie, Lancaster Lancaster Fisher Catholic. 6-2, 245, Sr.; Ryan Watt, Monroeville, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Punter: Jared Buckley, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Second Team Defense

Lineman: Ron Nejbauer, Ashtabula St. John, 6-3, 310, Sr.; Braiden Haney, Portsmouth Sciotoville East, 5-11, 180, So.; Mike Weston Newbury, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Nick Theis, Mohawk, 6-0, 231, Sr.; Jacob Carr, Rittman, 6-1, 215 Sr.; Dylan Hicks, Convoy Crestview, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Jake Lyons, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-2, 238, Sr.; Collin Detrick, Fort Loramie, 6-1, 280, Jr.

Linebackers: Javion Griffin, Richmond Heights, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Drew Wagnild, Hannibal River, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Nolan Holthaus, Fort Loramie, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Tyler Villella, Cardington, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Hayden McKee, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-0, 205, So.; Chase McDaniel, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 186, Jr.; Ethan Schlacter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-7, 205, Sr.

Backs: Jaylin Anderson, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 5-11, 166, Sr.; Tyler Hughes, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-2, 189, Sr.; Ronell Flowers, Richmond Heights, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Kicker: Michael Denning, Lehman Catholic, 6-1, 175, Jr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Nate Karaffa, Toronto, 6-1, 170, Jr.; Jack Nash, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Cameron Kittle, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 155, So.

Backs: Hunter Prince, Edgerton, 6-0, 180, So.; Max Hooper, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Justin Stropky, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Mason Goers, Cardington, 5-10, 185, So.; Carter Dosch, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Nathanael Suntheimer, East Canton, 6-0, 175, So.; Seth Bailey, Plymouth, 5-10, 205, Sr.;

Receivers; Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Hunter Muir, Ansonia, 6-4, 175, Jr.

Linemen: Colin Haller, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Ryan Bento, Ashtabula St. John, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Joseph Lusby, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-4, 225, Jr.; Sam Puthoff, Fort Loramie, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Ethan Steiner, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Wade Smitley, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-5, 310, So.

Punter: Dominic Catanzaro, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-11, 225, Sr.

Third Team Defense

Linemen: Kalos Farrior, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Christian Keith, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Alec Bower, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Hogan Scheid, Monroeville, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Anthony McLaughlin, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Johnny Winkleman, Waterford, 6-1, 285, Sr.; Andrew Smith, McComb, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Alex Webb, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1, 290, Sr.

Linebackers: Brice Markel, McComb, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Alex Alger, Dalton, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Brock Carpenter, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Seattle Compston, Corning Miller, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Gavyn Potts, Malvern, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Tobin Schaefer, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 200, Jr.

Backs: Ben Mader, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Dominic Dalessandro, Dalton, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Tanner Schroeder, McComb, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Isaac Schmiesing, Minster, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Kicker: Alex Piczer, Newbury, 6-2, 200, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Mitch Mitchell, East Canton, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Mylan Hall, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 5-11, 150, So.; Andrew Cregan, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Christian Blank, Ashtabula St. John, 5-10, 200, Jr.; David Cumberledge, Ashtabula St. John, 5-9, 180, So.; Mitch Yommer, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Nathan Denniston, Ansonia, 6-4, 300, Sr.; Sincere Mills, Richmond Heights, 5-9, 165, Sr.;Rygh Fortkamp, Ansonia, 6-0, 200, Sr.,; Corey Paugh, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Malik Lee, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Max Hoying, Fort Loramie, 5-10, 180, Fr.; Max Wardrip, Ansonia, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Danny Spivey, Hamilton New Miami, 6-1, 180, So.; Hayden Toops, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Matt Applegate, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, 225, jr; Austin Patterson, Malvern, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Luke Fogle, Toronto, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Eric Tidd, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Nick Sninchak, Toronto, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Ryan Dick, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-10, 160, Fr.; Cooper Rush, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, 155, sr; Andrew Church, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Dakota Milosavljevic, Beallsville, 5-11, 150, Sr.; Michael Johnson, Hannibal River, 5-9, 150, Fr.; Nick Losco, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, 150, So.; Drew Hutchison, Malvern, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Dakota Phillips, Beallsville, 6-0, 150, So.; J.D. Hatcher, Portsmouth Sciotoville East, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Levi VanBibber, Corning Miller, 5-11, 167, Sr.; Ian Joyce, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 185, So.; Wyatt Bissell, Reedsville Eastern, 6-5, 170, Sr.; Colton Bowers, Crown City South Gallia, 6-2, 266, Sr.; Bryce Rohrer, Waterford, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Brady Douthat, Portsmouth Sciotoville East, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Peyten Stephens, Waterford, 6-3, 210, Jr.; Layken Gothard, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Zach Waldrop, Corning Miller, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Riley Roush, Racine Southern, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Max Hooper, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Nick Woolard, Manchester, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Dylan Smith, Racine Southern, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Andrew Evans, Racine Southern, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Drew Ivey, Caldwell, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Jason Beisel, Beallsville, 5-3, 130, Fr.; Joey Wise, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-9, 145, Jr.; Nathan Price, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Drew Dietz, Hannibal River, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Jacob Foster, Malvern, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Jacob Derbin, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 274, Sr.; Mitch Sanders, Newbury, 5-10, 185, So., Jared Gray, Newbury, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Noah Parsons, Newbury, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 152, Jr.; Travis Siebenaler, Edon, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Tyler Suboski, West Unity Hilltop, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Ethan Clum, Crestline, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Trevor Gibson, Convoy Crestview, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Nic Somodi, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Wade Sheets, Convoy Crestview, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Cody Vacco, East Canton, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Jacob Ricker, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Mason Goers, Cardington, 5-10, 185, So.; Tyler Mickley, Danville, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Savon Mitchell Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Keegan Christie, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Tre Turnbo, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-5, 300, Jr.; Dylan Wilson, Danville, 6-0, 250, Jr.; Reese Dorsey, Danville, 5-8, 140, Jr.; Daniel Kill, Cardington, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zion Bangura, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Chaz Dickerson, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Tyler Villella, Cardington, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Brody Weidner, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-10, 162, Sr.; Chris Greenawalt, Danville, 6-0, 214, Jr.; Joey Muncie, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-1, 220, sr; Matthias Bean, Columbus Crusaders, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Seth Stokes, Lisbon, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Hyland Burton, Warren JFK, 6-3, 170, Sr.; Nate Nussbaum, Dalton, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Chris Urchek, Warren JFK, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Santino Lamancusa, Vienna Mathews, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Dillon Canter, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Blaze Angle, Windham, 6-1, 195, So.; Logan Schnabl, Youngstown Valley Christian, 5-3, 125, Sr.; Tre’von Clay, Youngstown Valley Christian, 5-9, 215 Sr.; Alex Alger, Dalton, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Alec Burzynski, Warren JFK, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Jordan Trowers, Young. Valley Christian, 6-1, 160, Jr.

COURTESY: OHSAA