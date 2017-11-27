Amber Alert: Search underway for missing North Carolina 3-year-old

Mariah Woods, missing from Jacksonville, North Carolina, is about 2'9" tall and weighs 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes

Mariah Woods, missing from North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said crews are searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville for Mariah Woods.

Woods is described as a white female about 2’9″ tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kirsty Woods, the girl’s mother, woke up Monday morning and noticed her daughter was missing from her bedroom.

Family members said there was no sign of forced entry or anything wrong with Mariah’s room, but they did mention the back door was unlocked.

Once they realized Mariah was missing, Woods and her live-in boyfriend called authorities.

Multiple agencies have spent all day searching for the girl, using helicopters, drones, and K9s.

Family members said Mariah has an orthopedic leg problem so when she walks, her left leg is thrown around and it causes her to wobble.

Mariah’s grandmother said due to her grandaughter’s walking issues, she can’t imagine her wandering off.

The family also said Mariah would not have left with a stranger.

The Sheriff’s Office checked with Mariah’s biological father but said he does not have the girl.

The girl’s two older brothers made it to school safely.

