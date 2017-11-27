Blue Jays improved by 6 wins a year ago; 3 lettermen return

2017-18 Jackson-Milton Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Stephen Procopio
Record: 6-17 (1-9), T-5th place in ITCL Blue
The Good News
The return of three lettermen – Guy Costello, John French and Taylor Kleinknecht – has given the coaching staff a foundation to build off of last year’s much improved season. When asked about his team’s main strength, coach Stephen Procopio added, “the depth we have has given us the ability to pressure teams and create easier opportunities than we’ve had in the past. This group focuses on the little parts of the game. Our goal every night is to win the rebounding, turnover and free throw battles. They’ve bought in this.”
Among the newcomers – senior Sebastian Lay will be joined by juniors Paul Bortz and David Vega along with a pair of sophomores in Robbie Butler and Joey Williams and freshman guard Mason Robison.
2017-18 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at United, 7
Dec. 5 – at Lordstown, 7
Dec. 8 -Heartland Christian, 7
Dec. 12 – at Springfield, 7
Dec. 15 – Sebring, 7
Dec. 19 – McDonald, 7
Dec. 22 – Waterloo, 7
Dec. 28 – Maplewood (JM Holiday)
Dec. 29 – Jackson-Milton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 5 – at Lowellville, 7
Jan. 9 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Jan. 12 – Western Reserve, 7
Jan. 16 – Springfield, 7
Jan. 19 – at Sebring, 7
Jan. 23 – at McDonald, 7
Jan. 26 – at Waterloo, 7
Jan. 30 – Lowellville, 7
Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge, 7
Feb. 6 – at Western Reserve, 7
Feb. 13 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30
Feb. 16 – at Crestview, 7
Feb. 20 – Southeast, 7
Challenges
Replacing three double-digit scorers from a year ago will be a challenge to the Blue Jays in 2017-18. Noah Laster scored 22 points per game while John Voland (14 ppg) and Eric Ostrowski (11 ppg) combined to average 25 points as well. “We have six new players who will be seeing varsity time,” coach Procopio points out. “We have some inexperience there. With a whole new group everybody has to get used to each other. They’ll have to mesh together.”
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 18.1% (39-176)
League Championships: 1 (2012)
Playoff Record: 1-10
Sectional Championships: None
District Championships: None
2016-17 Results
Southern 59 Blue Jays 57*
Springfield 75 Blue Jays 54
Blue Jays 66 Mineral Ridge 55
Sebring 63 Blue Jays 54
#2 McDonald 94 Blue Jays 67
Lowellville 71 Blue Jays 50
Southern 54 Blue Jays 51
Western Reserve 73 Blue Jays 51
Columbiana 76 Blue Jays 73
East Palestine 72 Blue Jays 62
Mineral Ridge 91 Blue Jays 78
Blue Jays 63 Lordstown 53
Sebring 88 Blue Jays 61
McDonald 72 Blue Jays 58
Blue Jays 61 Lisbon 52
South Range 72 Blue Jays 46
Lowellville 63 Blue Jays 41
Blue Jays 50 Leetonia 44
Western Reserve 87 Blue Jays 35
United 75 Blue Jays 56
Blue Jays 86 Heartland Christian 33
Blue Jays 65 Crestview 43
Southeast 71 Blue Jays 66 OT
*-Playoff
Key Number
Since Jackson-Milton’s last Sectional Championship in 2003, the Jays have won just one playoff game in their last 14 trips since 2004. The win came on February 29, 2012 over Ledgemont (51-46).