Blue Jays improved by 6 wins a year ago; 3 lettermen return

2017-18 Jackson-Milton Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Stephen Procopio

Record: 6-17 (1-9), T-5th place in ITCL Blue

The Good News

The return of three lettermen – Guy Costello, John French and Taylor Kleinknecht – has given the coaching staff a foundation to build off of last year’s much improved season. When asked about his team’s main strength, coach Stephen Procopio added, “the depth we have has given us the ability to pressure teams and create easier opportunities than we’ve had in the past. This group focuses on the little parts of the game. Our goal every night is to win the rebounding, turnover and free throw battles. They’ve bought in this.”

Among the newcomers – senior Sebastian Lay will be joined by juniors Paul Bortz and David Vega along with a pair of sophomores in Robbie Butler and Joey Williams and freshman guard Mason Robison.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at United, 7

Dec. 5 – at Lordstown, 7

Dec. 8 -Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 12 – at Springfield, 7

Dec. 15 – Sebring, 7

Dec. 19 – McDonald, 7

Dec. 22 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 28 – Maplewood (JM Holiday)

Dec. 29 – Jackson-Milton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 5 – at Lowellville, 7

Jan. 9 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 12 – Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 16 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 19 – at Sebring, 7

Jan. 23 – at McDonald, 7

Jan. 26 – at Waterloo, 7

Jan. 30 – Lowellville, 7

Feb. 2 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Feb. 6 – at Western Reserve, 7

Feb. 13 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Feb. 16 – at Crestview, 7

Feb. 20 – Southeast, 7

Challenges

Replacing three double-digit scorers from a year ago will be a challenge to the Blue Jays in 2017-18. Noah Laster scored 22 points per game while John Voland (14 ppg) and Eric Ostrowski (11 ppg) combined to average 25 points as well. “We have six new players who will be seeing varsity time,” coach Procopio points out. “We have some inexperience there. With a whole new group everybody has to get used to each other. They’ll have to mesh together.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 18.1% (39-176)

League Championships: 1 (2012)

Playoff Record: 1-10

Sectional Championships: None

District Championships: None

2016-17 Results

Southern 59 Blue Jays 57*

Springfield 75 Blue Jays 54

Blue Jays 66 Mineral Ridge 55

Sebring 63 Blue Jays 54

#2 McDonald 94 Blue Jays 67

Lowellville 71 Blue Jays 50

Southern 54 Blue Jays 51

Western Reserve 73 Blue Jays 51

Columbiana 76 Blue Jays 73

East Palestine 72 Blue Jays 62

Mineral Ridge 91 Blue Jays 78

Blue Jays 63 Lordstown 53

Sebring 88 Blue Jays 61

McDonald 72 Blue Jays 58

Blue Jays 61 Lisbon 52

South Range 72 Blue Jays 46

Lowellville 63 Blue Jays 41

Blue Jays 50 Leetonia 44

Western Reserve 87 Blue Jays 35

United 75 Blue Jays 56

Blue Jays 86 Heartland Christian 33

Blue Jays 65 Crestview 43

Southeast 71 Blue Jays 66 OT

*-Playoff

Key Number

Since Jackson-Milton’s last Sectional Championship in 2003, the Jays have won just one playoff game in their last 14 trips since 2004. The win came on February 29, 2012 over Ledgemont (51-46).