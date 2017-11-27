Cortland restaurant celebrates first day of deer hunting season

Monty's Mosquito Lake Carryout and Restaurant in Cortland says it's the busiest day of the year

Monty's Restaurant in Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is a day many hunters wait for all year — it’s day one of deer hunting season.

While hunters are excited, it’s also an important time for local businesses.

Monty’s Mosquito Lake Carryout and Restaurant in Cortland isn’t exactly located in a busy area but on Monday, the parking lot was full and business was booming.

Julie Blake, who opened the restaurant at 4 a.m., said it’s their busiest day of the year. She said customers usually wait for her immediately.

Hunters come into Monty’s to check-in their deer, weigh them, and — of course — eat.

Blake said even when they “retire” from hunting, they keep the tradition alive.

“Great-grandpas bringing their grandkids in and we get four and five generations coming in,” she said. “This is a nostalgic era. They want to bring them in and show them what it was back when everyone was hunting.”

That business makes all the difference for Monty’s. Blake said hunters make up more than 70 percent of the restaurant’s revenue.

“We cater to them. Great bunch of people,” Blake said.

Hunting benefits far more than restaurants, though. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunting brings the state over $850 million a year.

While it may not be as popular as it once was, it’s a money engine for places like Monty’s. Blake said without it, they’d be in trouble.

ODNR says there are some things hunters should keep in mind before they head out.

First and foremost, know your target. You need to make sure you can positively identify the deer, which is crucial in avoiding deadly mistakes.

It also suggests wearing fluorescent orange.

“This isn’t red, this isn’t green. Orange has been proven by studies to show up at distances through brush and various things like that,” said Jamey Emmert, with ODNR.

If you see someone hunting where they shouldn’t be, call 1-800-POACHER.

Ohio’s deer gun season ends December 3rd.

