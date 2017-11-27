Former Struthers, Syracuse football standout Reyes passes away

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Struthers and Syracuse football standout Walter Reyes died Sunday evening.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death.

Following a standout high school career at Struthers, Reyes played four seasons in the Big East at Syracuse.

He is number two on the Orange all-time rushing list with 3.424 yards. He was named First-Team All Big East his senior season.

Following his college career, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.