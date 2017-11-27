Former Struthers, Syracuse football standout Reyes passes away

An autopsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death

By Published:
Walter Reyes, Syracuse University Athletics
Courtesy: Syracuse University Athletics

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Struthers and Syracuse football standout Walter Reyes died Sunday evening.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death.

Following a standout high school career at Struthers, Reyes played four seasons in the Big East at Syracuse.

He is number two on the Orange all-time rushing list with 3.424 yards. He was named First-Team All Big East his senior season.

Following his college career, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s