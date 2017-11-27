Garnet Henrietta Smith Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Garnet Henrietta Smith, 91, passed away peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at the AustinWoods Nursing Center, Austintown following an extended illness.

She was born in Evansville, Ohio on September 13, 1926 the daughter of Darrell and Garnet H. (Blaine) Pollard and has lived in this area all her life.

Garnet was a 1945 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended Warren Business College.

She was a member of Saint Stephen Church.

Garnet worked many years in the clerical staff department for the Warren Social Security office and retired in 2001. In her youth she was employed at the former F.W. Woolworth Company in downtown Niles.

She was an active member of the Niles Scope Center and the Niles Historical Society. She was a history buff and enjoyed making crafts, flower arrangements, sewing, quilting, reading and especially traveling with her family.

Garnet is survived by four daughters and a son, Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Smith of Warren, Karen Helene Smith-Nader of Boardman, Laura Marie (George C.) Bufwack of Girard, Christopher Ralph Smith of Santa Clarita, California and Lynnette Katherine (Timothy M.) Beecher of Bradenton, Florida; four grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Smith of Hubbard, Shawn Christopher (Marie) Smith of Hamilton, Jason Timothy (Justine) Beecher and Corrinne (Mike) Beecher-Ward; five great-grandchildren, Ian Michael Smith, Lucas Jon Smith, Callie Rose Smith, Sebastian Beecher and Maren Ward and a brother, James Pollard of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Smith Jr. whom she married June 14, 1952 and who died April 30, 1960; sister, Kathryn E. Weddell and two brothers, Darrell Pollard and Robert Pollard.

Calling hours will be Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the St. Stephen Bereavement Ministry will have a 7:30 p.m. prayer service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church.

Rev. Richard Murphy will be the celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.