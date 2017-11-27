George Taylor, Sr. Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – George Stanley Taylor, Sr., age 81, died Monday, November 27, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

George was born February 21, 1936 in Fowler to the late Clifford and Myrl (Groves) Taylor.

He was a 1954 graduate of Fowler High School.

In 1959 he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served until 1962 earning the rank of Specialist 4.

He married the former Edna Rettig on June 26, 1964 celebrating 53 years of marriage.

George worked at US Gibson for 16 years before it closed. He then worked for Wollam’s Ashland delivering fuel oil and worked in the gas station as well; he also worked at Cortland Mower Sales for several years picking up mowers and repairing them. George finished his working years and retired from Ainsley Fuel Oil at the age of 69.

In his spare time George liked to work on mowers and he enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians play on TV.

He leaves behind his wife, Edna and four children, Barbara Taylor, Laura (Richard) Mizicko, George S. Taylor, Jr. and Becky Taylor.

A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be Noon on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Fowler United Methodist Church, Pastor Mary Prior officiant.

Friends may call one hour prior to service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Private Interment in North Cemetery in Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Fowler, Ohio 44418.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.