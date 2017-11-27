Girard crime activity: Rite Aid employee finds marijuana left in store

Saturday, Nov. 18

5:19 p.m. – 300 block of Plymouth Ave., a man reported that his cousin’s dirt bike was stolen from his shed. He said before finding the dirt bike was stolen, his cousin had been in contact with a man on a “Buy, Sell and Trade” site who wanted to buy it.

9:24 p.m. – 700 block of N. State St., a Rite Aid employee said she found a small bag of marijuana on the floor of the store. She said two women were in the area near the makeup before she found the marijuana.

Sunday, Nov. 19

5:08 p.m. – 100 block of S. Market St., police said someone damaged a trailer while attempting to pry off a portion of sheet metal to get inside.

11:53 p.m. – 100 block of S. Lorain Ave., police were sent to an apartment for an argument between neighbors. Those questioned said the argument began over transportation to get the drug suboxone. The group was separated and told to contact the prosecutor regarding charges.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

9:26 a.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman reported that her sister’s home health care nurse stole her supply of bed pads.

2:40 p.m. – 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave., a woman told police she received a text message about owing money on a loan that she doesn’t have. She said the message included a link that took her to her email, showing all of her personal information. She said she then received another message, saying if she didn’t pay $950, they would call police. She was worried her bank account had been hacked.

3:29 p.m. – 400 block of Joan Ave., a woman reported that her 12-year-old daughter has been stealing Oxycodone pills and money for the past two months under the direction of her father. Police are investigating.

Friday, Nov. 24

1:30 a.m. – 700 block of Trumbull Ave., a woman said she looked out of her trailer window to see two men and two women in dark clothing near her car. She said it appeared as if they were trying to take the cargo carrier off of the vehicle. They left when a car pulled in front of a neighbor’s house. Police searched for the group but were unable to find anyone.

12:33 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman told police her jewelry was stolen and the items were at an Austintown pawn shop. The woman suspected a family member of the theft.

Saturday, Nov. 25

3:04 a.m. – 100 block of S. Ward Ave., a man reported that a woman threw an object through the windshield of his truck, shattering it, after an argument. Police searched for the suspect but were unable to find her.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: