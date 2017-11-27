Girard’s Waid named Div. IV Offensive Player of the Year

Waid accounted for 54 total touchdowns for the Indians this season

Girard's Mark Waid racked up over 400 yards of total offense as Girard remains undefeated on the year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV and V football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by a statewide media panel.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division II and III teams will be announced Tuesday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.

2017 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division IV and V All-Ohio football teams, as selected by a statewide media panel:

DIVISION IV OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the Year: Bob Skidmore, Germantown Valley View

First Team Offense

Offensive player of the year: Mark Waid, Girard

Quarterbacks: Brennan Armstrong, Shelby, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Kolston Brewster, Perry, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Clayton Howell, Waverly, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Mark Waid, Girard, 6-3, 215, Jr.

Backs: KJ Price, London, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Caden Hostetler, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 145, Jr.; Pierson Rogers, Wyoming, 5-11, 210, Jr.; Collin Genslinger, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Receivers: Dakota McPeak, Bellevue, 6-3, 172, Jr.; Carter Brooks, Shelby 6-3, 218, Sr.; Jacob Allen, Perry, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Michael Belcik, Girard, 6-1, 170, Sr.

Linemen: Jacob Jones, London, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Jarrod Hufford, Newark Licking Valley, 6-7, 290, Jr.; Kyle Jornigan, Cardinal Mooney, 6-5, 310, Jr.; Bryce Cooper, Perry, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Garrett Lauth, St. Marys Memorial, 6-2, 315, Sr.; Adam Valenti, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Punter: Miller Kronk, London, 6-1, 200, Sr.

First Team Defense

Defensive players of the year: Jake Reed, Perry and Logan Hannah, Germantown Valley View

Linemen: Nolan Larison, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Colin Woodside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, 270, Sr.; Nick Mason, Perry, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Quentin Moore, Steubenville, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Reed Aller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Stone Day, Germantown Valley View, 5-9, 220, Sr.

Linebackers; Lukas Mosora, Hubbard, 5-8, 195, Jr.; Logan Hannah, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Trey Uetrecht, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Jacob Bailey, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Jeremy Geye, Rocky River Lutheran West, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Jack McCrory, Springfield Shawnee, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Backs: Jake Reed, Perry, 6-3, 165, Jr.; Brady Hill, Shelby, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Kievaughn Sanks, Aiken, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Antonio Page, Youngstown Mooney, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Cameron Rogers, Perry, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Bryce McMurray, Bellevue, 511, 175, Sr.

Kicker: Adam Nemeth, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, 165, Jr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 150, Sr.; Jake Lewis, Newark Licking Valley, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Davis Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-4, 185, Jr.

Backs; Brady Kolb, St. Clairsville, 5-11, 225, Jr.; Jamie Dye, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Devon Brooks, Shelby, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-0, 198, Fr.

Receviers; Fisher Jones, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 163, Sr.; Kyle Linhart, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Easton Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Mick Lawrence, Chagrin Falls, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Tyler Horvath, Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Linemen; Marlon Lawrence, Steubenville, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Chase Carpenter, Marengo Highland, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Dylan Fantin, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Nick McConnaughey, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Connor Lewis, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Hayden Vent, Shelby, 6-1, 275, Sr.

Punter: Mitch Davidson, Salem, 6-4, 185, Sr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Tyler Bath, Vermilion, 5-11, 230,Sr.; Jack DelGarbino, Girard, 6-2, 265, Jr.; Javier Vasquez, Marengo Highland, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Lane Deal, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Hayden Makad, Perry, 6-5, 245, Sr.; Trevor Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-0, 223, Sr.; Landon Peterson, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, 220, Sr.

Linebackers: Owen Albers, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Zach Love, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 160, So. ; Trevor Boyd, Vermilion, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jamil Bannister, Girard, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Brady Blattner, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Pablo Garcia, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Backs; Mike Diaz, Poland, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Jake Lowe, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Seth Hurd, Vermilion, 6-1, 170, Jr.; Demarco Bradley Jr., Cincinnati Taft, 5-6, 160, Jr.; Isaac Gill, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Kicker: Cameron Shirkey, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-10, 135, So.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Ethyn “Otto” Kuhns, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 195, So.; Zach Rogers, Cortland Lakeview, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Javon Davis, Steubenville, 5-9, 175, sr.

Backs: Tre Tucker, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Sean Perry, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Christian Poynter, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Michael Williams, Conneaut, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Drew Engle, Lorain Clearview, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Jacob Bernard, Steubenville, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Receivers: Trent Valentine, Cambridge, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jonah Pfeil, Vermilion, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Athlete: Nick Denny, Oberlin Firelands, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Linemen: Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers, 6-3, 285, Sr.; Garrett Dostall, Cambridge, 6-1, 260, Sr.; J.D. McCardle, Lorain Clearview, 6-4, 285, Sr.; John Applebee, Conneaut, 6-2, 285, Jr.; Alijah Demitras, Steubenville, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Drew Davies, Poland, 6-3, 290, Sr.

Punter: Owen Rozanc, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Third Team Defense

Linemern: Cameron Bryce, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Connor Calabrette, Struthers, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Alec Catsoules, Poland, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Vinnie Gentile, Youngstown Mooney, 6-2, 240, Sr.; Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, 220, Jr.; James Smith, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Jalen Thornton, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Linebackers: John Agresta, Steubenville, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Jackson Harris, St. Marys Memorial, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Tate Tobin, Sparta Highland, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Shawn Conover, Kenton, 6-2, 195, Sr.

Backs: Drew Rittenhouse, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jordan Reed, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, 165, Jr.; Jimi Basiletti, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-9, 142, Sr.; DeJuan Caldwell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Luke Fennell, Canal Fulton Northwest, Sr.; Joey Feketa, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Bryan Blacka, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-2, 170, Sr.

Kicker: Sergio Listo, Wyoming, 5-11, 195, sr.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Long, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Bobby Carran, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Nasiim McKay, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Brian Erbe, Dayton Oakwood, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Evan Prater, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-5, 180, So.; Brendan Talarczyk, Dayton Oakwood, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Dezion Coleman, Cincinnati Hughes, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Joey Scaffidi, Sparta Highland, 6-5, 250, Jr.; Corey Kiner, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-9, 195, fr.; Hasan Black, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 220, Jr.; PJ Varnadoe, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 170, sr.; Grant Ward, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-11, 160, sr.; Tim Williams-Scroggins, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-2, 175, sr.; Derrian Anderson, Cincinnati Taft, 6-4, 260, sr.; Eli Cupp, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-5, 190, jr.; Tommy Peaco, Dayton Northridge, 6-0, 265, sr.; Spencer Voss, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, 280, jr.; Trent Wilson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, 280, sr.; Joe Durham, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-3, 225, sr.; Mick Oakes, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 230, sr.; Cam O’Gara, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 220, so.; Austin Clark, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, 175, sr.; Dashawn Lawrence, Cincinnati Taft, 5-10, 185, sr.; Luke Richardson, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-11, 175, sr.; Aaron Tolliver, Eaton, 5-11, 185, sr.; Will Harshberger, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jacob Kelly, Van Wert, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Brock Beier, Bellevue, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Cam Sauber, Wauseon, 5-8, 211, Sr.; Austin Parrigan, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Everett Bueter, Wauseon, 6-2, 171, Sr.; Gabe Vandever, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Austin Giesige, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 220, sr.; Tim Paradiso, Port Clinton, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Daniel Spencer, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Dylan Unverferth, Napoleon, 5-8, 190, Sr.; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby, 6-3, 206, Jr.; Dawson Rupp, Wauseon, 6-3, 181, Sr.; Preston Eisnaugle, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-1, 190, sr.; Brayden Neff, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, 180, sr.; Michael Blevins, River Valley, 5-9, 175, sr.; Connor McLaughlin, Newark Licking Valley, 6-0, 180, jr.; Mack Marston, Utica, 6-2, 215, jr.; Dalton Potts, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-8, 175, sr.; Tristan Warthman, Lakewood, 6-2, 190, sr.; Nick Wing, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 245, sr.; Gunnar Carpenter, Newark Licking Valley, 5-8, 145, sr.; Will Riffle, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-3, 190, jr.; Garrett Meyers, Utica, 5-7, 155, jr.; Drew Myers, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-10, 195, sr.; Amon Smith, Linden, 5-10, 190, sr. Bricker Thiel, London, 5-10, 210; Frankie Williams, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-8, 170, sr.; Max Cooper, River Valley, 6-0, 215, sr.; Chase Ackerman, Salem, 6-5, 216, sr.; Drew Munno, Cortland Lakeview, 5-11, 195, sr.; Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers, 6-3, 285, sr.; Haeden Gump, Girard, 6-5, 250, So.; De’ontae Williams, Canton South, 6-4, 245, jr.; Russell Kendall, Streetsboro, 5-8, 185, sr.; Tyreq Moorer, Hubbard, 5-11, 205, sr.; Max Brace, Streetsboro, 5-9, 150, so.; Andre McCoy, Young. Mooney, 5-11, 210, sr.; Luke Fulton, Young. Mooney, 6-3, 210, jr.; Tony Crish, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, 210, jr.; Willie Mitchell, Struthers, 6-3, 225, jr.; Jared Perez, Canton South, 6-1, 205, sr.; Cole Bailey, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, 165, sr.; Nick Adams, Struthers, 6-1, 185, sr.; Evan Adair, Cortland Lakeview, 5-7, 175, sr.; Cade Williams, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-1, 185, jr.; Tyler West, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 170, jr.; Timmy Ferguson, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 160, so.; Shane Bonner, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 185, sr.; Xavier Grant, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-10, 185, sr.; Joseph Clifford, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 160, jr.; Blake Wilfong, New Concord John Glenn, 6-4, 250, sr.; Javon Lyons, St. Clairsville, 6-2, 280, so.; Ty Robison, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-1, 240, sr.; Quess Parrish, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-9, 285, sr.; Geno Drake, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 200, sr.; Koby Plum, East Liverpool, 6-3, 215, so.; Nick Meinert, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 170, sr.; Koby Berger, Cambridge, 6-0, 210, sr.; Zach Love, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 160, so; Kyle Storer, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 180, jr.; Ronnie Bowers, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 215, sr.; Tanner Myers, Gnadnhutten Indian Valley, 6-1, 170, jr.; Alex Valentine, Cambridge, 6-0, 170, sr.; Boston Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 135, so.; Brady Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 5-9, 155, so.; Eli Downs, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, 140, So.; Seth Risner, Circleville, 6-3, 175, Sr.; Hunter Nichols, McArthur Vinton County, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Easton Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 165, Jr.; Zach Bartrum, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Derrick Wade, Washington Court House, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Evan Justice, Circleville, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Nick Adkins, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Eli Karst, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zach Shinn, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Dillon Steward, Washington Court House, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Zach Gibson, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, 173, Jr.; Naylan Yates, McArthur Vinton County, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Gabe Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Justin McClelland, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Dalton Poole, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Drew Kritzwiser, Waverly, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Kieran Place, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Seth Russell, New Lexington, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Jared Porter, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-6, 155, Sr.; Cobe Marquez, Waverly, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Lane Cullums, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jacob Campbell, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Christian Vance, New Lexington, 5-11, 170, So.

