Harold “Bill” W. Boob, Jr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Harold William “Bill” Boob, Jr., 71, of Niles, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 27, 2012 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born December 1, 1945 in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold William Boob, Sr. and Dora (Baxter) Boob McGinnis and had lived in Ohio the past 11 years.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver.

He attended First United Methodist Church in Warren and enjoyed hunting, car racing, ice hockey and spending time with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts.

Memories of Bill will live on with his wife, Katherine (Wallace) Mann Boob, whom he married November 8, 1988; two children, Heather Ann (Tom) Williams of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and Kelly Lee (Michelle) Boob of Wynn, Pennsylvania; four stepchildren, Michael J. Kotsol of Buffalo, New York, Christine Kotsol of Pasadena, Maryland, R. Shawn Kotsol of Niles and Paul C.(Tara) Mann of Pasadena, Maryland; 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Michael, Nicholas and Emily Williams, Kyle, Chelsea and Nathan Boob, Felicia, Dakota and Michelle Kotsol, and Nina and Natalie Greger; three great-grandchildren, Cora Boob and Tabytha and Dallas Langham; two sisters, Cathy (Joe) Harris of Crofton, Maryland and Jayme (Dan) Cutting of Millersville, Maryland and a brother, Clair (Kathy) Williams of Crownville, Maryland.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a stepson, Troy M. Kotsol.

Funeral services are 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30 at the funeral home prior to services.

Per his request, cremation will follow the service.

