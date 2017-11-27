Harold E. Rogers Obituary

DUBLIN, Ohio (Formerly Canfield) – Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 30 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Harold E. Rogers of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Canfield who died early Monday morning, November 27 at Glenwood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Dublin.

Harold was born December 11, 1921 in West Laurens, New York, a son of the late Truman and Nellie (Cogshall) Rogers and came to this area in 1968.

Harold served as a First Lieutenant in the Army during World War II in the European Theater and worked for General Motors, retiring in 1983.

He was a former member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, the Salem Country Club and the Canfield Lions Club.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing and was a 71 year member of the Laurens Masonic Lodge #548 F and A.M.

His wife, the former Florence Loker, whom he married May 25, 1943, died March 22, 1990.

Harold leaves his son, John D. (Bonnie) Rogers of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Susan L. (Dave) McGarvey of Garrettsville, Ohio and Betsy R. (John) Hussey of Southport, North Carolina. He also leaves his six grandchildren, Jordan Hussey, Grant Hussey, Michael Hussey, Blake Rogers, Bailey Rogers, Stephanie Jarvis and three great-grandchildren, Diego Hussey, Marco Hussey and Mariana Hussey.

Besides his parents and his wife, Harold was preceded in death by a sister, Flora Lull and three brothers, Arthur, Kenneth and Louis.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 5:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Thursday, November 30.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 West Main Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

