Laura Sara (Scott) Ruble Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Laura Sara Ruble, 94 of Salem passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017.

Laura was born on October 30, 1923 in Salem, Ohio to the late Charles and Florence (Senften) Scott.

On November 15, 1946 Laura married the love of her life, Oles (Jack) Ruble.

Laura had a passion for football and you could always catch her at a Quakers home game or watching Ohio State. She enjoyed traveling to various fairs and festivals with her Jack. Above all she loved her family.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Ruble of Salem, Susan (Jared) Cummins of Hilliard, Charles Ruble of Leetonia and Jack (Melody) Ruble of Alliance; two granddaughters, Michele and Scarlett; two great-grandchildren, Kendal and Griffin; five stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; son, Robert Ruble and sisters, Grace Ruble and Ruth Blackburn.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Brown Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale Gruver officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Salem.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Avenue Salem, Ohio, 44460. (330) 337-6363.