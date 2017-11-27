Liberty’s Rushton named Trumbull County Player of the Year

Rushton accounted for 1,761 all-purpose yards with 36 total touchdowns this season for the Leopards

By Published: Updated:
Liberty's Dra Rushton was named Trumbull County Player of the Year on Monday night.


HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty’s Dra Rushton was named Trumbull County Player of the Year on Monday night.

The announcement was made at the 43rd annual event, and was held at Leo’s in Howland.

This past season Rushton amassed 1,414 yards on the ground with 24 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. The Leopard quarterback also tossed for 954 yards and ten additional touchdowns this season.

Rushton likewise returned a pair of punts for touchdowns this season, helping lead Liberty to a postseason berth.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s