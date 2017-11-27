Liberty’s Rushton named Trumbull County Player of the Year



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty’s Dra Rushton was named Trumbull County Player of the Year on Monday night.

The announcement was made at the 43rd annual event, and was held at Leo’s in Howland.

This past season Rushton amassed 1,414 yards on the ground with 24 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. The Leopard quarterback also tossed for 954 yards and ten additional touchdowns this season.

Rushton likewise returned a pair of punts for touchdowns this season, helping lead Liberty to a postseason berth.